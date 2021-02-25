Mumbai: Abandoned Car With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Residence

A major scare was averted near Indian business magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai after a suspicious car with 'explosive gelatin sticks' was towed away by the bomb disposal squad of the Mumbai police.

As per sources, Mukesh Ambani's security personnel outside his residence- 'Antilia' spotted a suspicious green colour Scorpio car on Thursday afternoon. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, the previous night.

Shortly after, a call was made to the Mumbai Police control around 3 PM with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reaching the spot immediately.

"A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road today evening under limits of Gamdevi Police Station. Police was alerted. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," said the Mumbai Police PRO.

As per reports, explosive gelatin sticks have been recovered from the vehicle. The investigation has been handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch and the ATS Team is also said to be looking into the incident.

