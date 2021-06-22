Mumbai: Accused Who Sent Fake Threats Via Email To Bomb City's Mantralaya Arrested

Pune police on Tuesday handed over an accused to Mumbai police after detaining him for sending fake threats via email to bomb Mumbai Mantralaya. The accused was arrested on Monday from Pune's Ghorpadi area as an investigation was initiated after police found out that the threats were fake. According to the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered at Mumbai's Marine Drive Police Station.

Earlier, on 30th May, an offence was registered against a person who made a hoax call about a bomb at Mantralaya, at Marine Drive Police Station u/s 182, 505(1)(b), 506 IPC. Following which investigation was started. Later in the evening, at around 6 PM the Mumbai Police PRO had informed that the search operation has been completed and no mysterious object has been found.

In a shocking incident, around 12:40 pm on Sunday, the Disaster Management Control Room received a threat call from an unknown caller, informing of a bomb planted in the Maharashtra Mantralaya building, situated in the Churchgate area of Mumbai. Security was beefed up in the area and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams were called to conduct checks in the building.

Bomb scare in Mantralaya

The BBDS and police personnel, at that time, had carried out a thorough check of the entire premises and no objectionable substance was found by them. The matter was being probed by police personnel of Marine Drive Police station to find out the accused who made the hoax call.

As per the preliminary probe, Sagar Kashinath Mandre, a resident of Nagpur, was said to be the person who made the call to the control room, giving information about the alleged bomb planted in the Mantralaya. In fact, Mandre is the same person, who on February 12, 2020, warned of self-immolation to demand the arrest of the Revenue Secretary.

Later on, a farmer was detained within two hours of making the hoax call. He had also confessed to making the call and said that for a long time as he was worried about the compensation of the acquired land but no one was listening to his pleas. He made this call to draw the attention of the government and the administration.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)