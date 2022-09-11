Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 12 Kg Gold Worth Rs 5.38 Cr; 6 Detained & 6 Others Deported

In a huge recovery at the Mumbai airport, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs on Sunday seized 12 kg of gold valued at Rs 5.38 crore from a specially designed belt worn by a Sudanese passenger.

According to the officers of Mumbai Airport Customs, some passengers created commotion to help the accused escape but were overpowered by the officers.

A senior officer of Mumbai Airport customs informed the media that six passengers have been detained and six others are being deported. Further information is awaited.

Earlier, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. Police officials arrested the passenger from Ghana. He was intercepted on August 28. According to sources, the accused had concealed cocaine drugs inside his stomach.

After receiving information, the accused was taken to the hospital and 87 capsules were recovered from his stomach. The Mumbai Police registered the case against the accused and an investigation was initiated.

(With PTI inputs)