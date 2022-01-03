Mumbai ATS Registers Fresh Extortion Case Against Suresh Pujari; Terrorism Links Probed

Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a fresh extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari. He has been sent to ATS custody until January 11 in this case. According to Republic sources, Pujari had extorted Rs 10 lakh from a businessman in October 2021, wherein he had also threatened to take his life. The scope of investigation here is to find out if the extorted money was used for terrorist activities.

Maharashtra ATS constitutes SIT for investigation

A day after a Thane court remanded gangster Suresh Pujari to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad until December 25, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the extortion case registered in the Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan against him. The SIT comprises of seven members headed by Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Shinde.

Pujari was extradited from the Philippines and brought to India in December. After his arrival in Delhi, Suresh Pujari was arrested by ATS and brought to Mumbai on a commercial flight at about 9 am on Wednesday. ATS officials said that it was a 'classified operation that went off smoothly'.

Gangster Suresh Pujari deported from Philippines

According to officials, Suresh Pujari is said to be a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari, who was on the run for over 15 years. He initially started working with Ravi and underworld criminal Chhota Rajan. However, Suresh Pujari is said to have separated from them in 2007, and formed his own gang.

In 2007, he fled abroad. After fleeing, he lived under fake identities in different countries until October 2021, when he was arrested in the Philippines. It was a joint operation with the help of central investigating agencies.

Ravi Pujari arrested and extradited to India

In 2020, fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari was also arrested and brought to India. He was extradited from Senegal to Bengaluru via France in February 2020. The 59-year-old Bollywood extortionist was on the run since 1994 before he was arrested in Senegal. Mumbai Police sought his custody in connection with the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case.