Mumbai Authorities Remove Anti-Macron Posters Plastered On Road's Surface As BJP Attacks

Soon after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday shared a viral video that showed a south Mumbai road plastered with posters of French President Emmanuel Macron, authorities have swung into action and removed the posters from the road. The clean-up-crew was deployed on the streets of south Mumbai where the posters were pasted on the road and had vehicles running over them.

Earlier, Patra shared a video and claimed that it is a road in Mumbai. He criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing such an incident to happen, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending solidarity to France against terror attacks. He asked why the French President, who has vowed to fight against terror, is being insulted in Mumbai?

Following the France church attack on Thursday that killed three, Macron vowed that his country would stand firm against religious extremists and termed the killing as 'Islamist terrorist attack'

महाराष्ट्र सरकार,

ये आपके सरकार के राज में क्या हो रहा है?

भारत आज France के साथ खड़ी है ..जो जिहाद फ़्रान्स में हो रहा है,उस आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ हिंदुस्तान के PM ने फ़्रान्स के साथ मिल कर लड़ने की प्रतिज्ञा की है।

फिर मुंबई की सड़कों पर फ़्रान्स के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष का अपमान क्यों? pic.twitter.com/kb7PCCEY4S — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 30, 2020

India stands in solidarity with France

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and declared that India stands by France in the fight against terrorism. Earlier, India had strongly deplored the personal attacks against French President Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

The gruesome attacks in France

On Thursday, October 29, a Tunisian man armed with a knife and allegedly carrying a copy of the Quran attacked worshippers in a French church in the in Mediterranean city of Nice and killed three. This immediately prompted the government to raise its security alert to the maximum level hours before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The attacker was seriously wounded by police and hospitalised in life-threatening condition after the killings. Video cameras recorded the man entering the Nice train station at 6:47 am, where he changed his shoes and turned his coat inside out before heading for the church, some 400 meters (yards) away, just before 8:30 am. A knife with a 17-centimeter blade used in the attack was found near him along with a bag containing another two knives that were not used in the attack.

The attack was the third in less than two months that French authorities have attributed to religious extremists, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was targeted in a 2015 terror attack killing 11 people and ravaging its staff.

