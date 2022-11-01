Last Updated:

Mumbai Cabbie Held With Charas Worth Rs 86 Lakh

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday when he was trying to deliver charas worth Rs 86 lakh in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said.

The accused works as a private cab driver.

He was intercepted when he reached a spot in Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle on Monday night to deliver 17 kg high-quality charas, a police official said.

Police are investigating the source of the contraband and the recipient of the consignment.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

