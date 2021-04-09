Mumbai: CBI Arrests Two Income Tax Inspectors For Demanding Bribe Of 15 Lakh

In a key development, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested two inspectors for demanding a bribe worth Rs 15 lakh. There was a complaint filed against three inspectors, who used to work at the Investigation Unit of Income Tax Department in the Ballard Pier branch of Mumbai, accusing them of demanding Rs 15 lakh as a bribe from the complainant for helping him in the investigation being conducted by the Income Tax Authorities.

The CBI, on receiving the complaint, laid a trap and caught the two inspectors- Dilip Kumar and Ashish Kumar red-handed, accepting the bribe of Rs.10 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh respectively from the complainant while the third inspector-S.N.Rai is yet to be arrested.

Complaints have been filed against all the three accused, and an investigation is underway. As part of the investigation, searches are being conducted at the residences & office premises of the accused in Delhi and Mumbai, which has till now, led to the recovery of cash of Rs. 7 lakh and incriminating documents relating to investments in commercial & residential properties from one of the accused.

The two accused arrested will be produced in the Special Court for CBI Cases in Mumbai on Friday,

(Credits-PTI)