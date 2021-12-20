Mumbai Cops Arrest Man With Four Country-made Pistols

The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 20-year-old man from suburban Dahisar and seized four country-made pistols and two cartridges from his possession, an official said on Monday.

The man, identified as Aditya Thavkar, is a resident of Nagpur in east Maharashtra. He was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a tip-off that he was coming to Kundan Nagar area in Dahisar to deliver the pistols, he said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Arms Act.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)