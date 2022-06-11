Mumbai Court Summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut In Defamation Case By Kirit Somaiya’s Wife

In a key development, a Mazgaon court has issued a summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it on July 4 in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife, Medha Somaiya. Raut, prima facie, made defamatory statements against Medha Somaiya, the Mumbai court held while issuing summons to the Sena leader. Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya had earlier sent a defamation notice to Raut in response to his allegations against her in connection with a Rs 100 crore toilet scam.

Raut has now been asked to appear before the Mazgaon court by July 4. The summons begins the criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by Medha Somaiya. Metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi noted that it is prima facie proven by the complainant that the words spoken by Raut have harmed the complainant’s reputation.

Sanjay Raut summoned by Mumbai Court over defamation case

Medha Somaiya, in her complaint, had claimed that Raut had made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband. Raut, in his statement, had held her and NGO Yuvak Pratishthan responsible for an alleged toilet scam worth Rs.100 crore. He had further claimed that the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is planning to order an investigation into the same. Dr Medha, who is a professor of Organic Chemistry at Ruia College, dismissed the ‘baseless allegations’ against her and accused Raut of statements to malign her reputation.

"The applicant/plaintiff is a doctorate and carries a high reputation in the society and in her profession. The said defamatory material has hurt the applicant/plaintiff tremendously by lowering her standing in the society and in the eyes of the general public, well-wishers, etc," the petition filed by Dr Medha read. Filing a Rs 100 Crore Defamation suit against Raut, she also demanded that the Sena spokesperson publish a complete unqualified apology and retract the allegations. She had urged the court to issue a notice to Raut and take action on charges of defamation as defined under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The magistrate held the documents and video clips produced on record against the accused of making defamatory statements on April 15 and 16, 2022, while issuing the order. It is pertinent to note that Sanjay Raut on Friday won the Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra. He was among the 16 candidates who got elected to the Upper House of the Parliament.

