Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar on Saturday, August 20, assured an extensive investigation into threats warning of another 26/11-like attack in the city. Speaking to Republic TV, Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar stated that the police will take all necessary steps for the safety of the citizens.

"We are investigating the matter closely. We would like to assure you and our citizens that we will take all necessary steps," Vivek Phansalkar told Republic TV.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Traffic Control Department received a WhatsApp message, said to have originated from Pakistan, with a threat of terror attacks in the city. According to Republic Media Network's sources, the message warned that the 26-11-like attacks will be carried out by six people.

Maharashtra | Last night, Mumbai's traffic police control received some messages, talking about spreading terror, they were threatening. The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India: Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar https://t.co/yW4KWPRhJR pic.twitter.com/ey6ydmEVMa — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

"We'll strengthen security if necessary': Commissioner Phansalkar

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Mumbai CP revealed that the police were looking into the matter from 'every aspect' and will tighten the security if necessary. When asked about the security measures taken after receiving the threat messages, Commissioner Phansalkar said that the security is stricter than usual for the last two days owing to the festivals which are being celebrated without any restrictions this year.

"We assure you that when we receive any new inputs and we feel like it is necessary, we'll enhance the security," he said.

He also revealed that the officials are on alert regarding coastal security and that the Mumbai Police is cooperating with the coastal guards over the same. "We have launched the 'Sagar Kavach' operation and alerted the agencies to secure maritime boundary", the Commissioner revealed.

Let me assure you that Mumbai Police will not take this case lightly, we are fully investigating the matter... we are not ruling out any possibility. We have launched the 'Sagar Kavach' operation & alerted the agencies to secure maritime boundary: Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/ZoE5nqW91m — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

This statement was pertaining to the recent incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where two boats, one of which carried three AK-47 rifles with ammunition and explosives, were seized. While the armed boat was seized at Harihareshwar beach, the second boat carrying life jackets and some documents were found near the Bharan Khol Kinara.

'Haven't concluded it as a prank call'

Further, the Commissioner said that the police take each call seriously and the one warning about terror attacks had not been concluded as a prank call. "Normally, we take each call seriously. You mentioned some prank calls, unless we investigate, we do not conclude that it is a prank call or some other mischief", Commissioner Phansalkar said. "The prank calls that you mentioned we received in the recent past, we have been able to crack down (on them) and the numbers have been local in a few cases," he added.

The phone number from India could be hacked from Pakistan. Crime branch has started investigations to trace the number. In this context, registration of a case is underway at Borivali PS in Mumbai. We're sharing all the information we have so far with ATS Maharashtra: Mumbai CP — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Moreover, he stated that while the number has been traced to Pakistan, it might have been hacked in India. The registration of a case is underway at Borivali Police Station in Mumbai, he assured. "We're sharing all the information we have so far with ATS Maharashtra", he said. "In this case, the number ostensibly is international. I am addressing the citizens through you in order to assure them that we will ensure their safety in full measure", the Commissioner added.