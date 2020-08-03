Mumbai CP Blurts Out 'agreement' Behind Sushant Case Presser Amid Heated Questioning

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday while addressing a media briefing said that no politician's name came up during the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the parallel probe in the case by Bihar Police and tussle between the two-state forces, he said that there is no question of non-cooperation and "we are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the case." However, what was more telling than what the Mumbai CP said while giving his clean-chits was a heated confrontation that took place revealing that the presser was prefaced with an 'agreement' with certain media channels, of which Republic was not a part.

'I am extremely upset about this'

In the selective news briefing, most journalists present were not allowed to ask questions because it "was not agreed upon earlier," as per the Mumbai CP. The incident has been captured on tape where the Mumbai CP is seen losing his temper at the media personnel because he was irked by their questions regarding the investigation in the case.

"The press conference is over. Please switch off the cameras now. I don't like this kind of behaviour in my press conference. I am extremely upset about this. This is not a fish market. It was agreed that only two persons will ask questions. Please switch off the cameras," Param Bir Singh said.

The attempt to clarify in such a fashion comes at a time that the Mumbai police has been facing unprecedented criticism over its handling of the case, which the Bihar police has investigated with far more alacrity in a fraction of the time, despite even the Mumbai police's non-cooperation.

On Sunday, Param Bir Singh met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. PTI quoting Home department sources said Singh first met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and then the two went to the CM.

'Bihar Police is carrying out its duty'

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Maharashtra Police as regards the quarantining of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai. "Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar told reporters.

