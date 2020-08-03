Mumbai CP Defends Quarantine Of Bihar SP Citing COVID 'precautionary measure'

After a political brawl erupted over a senior Bihar cop who arrived in Mumbai a day ago to supervise the Sushant Singh case probe was quarantined, Mumbai police commissioner has defended the move saying it was a "precautionary measure" as per COVID-19 control norms for those traveling by air.

"COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. So the BMC must have taken action based on its rules and they will address this issue," Param Bir Singh told ANI Monday evening.

Singh rebutted allegations that Bihar Police is not getting due co-operation from its Mumbai counterparts and are not being provided vehicles for travel, saying the Patna team has been given a car by the DG office and accommodation facilities have been made in Goregaon.

"They've (Bihar Police) been given a car by the DG office. A few COVID-19 cases were reported at IPS Mess, Worli, so no rooms are being allotted there. A room was allotted to senior officers of Bihar Police in the main mess of SRPF in Goregoan. The allegations are false," the city's top cop said.

He added, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in an autorickshaw. They didn't ask us for a car. They asked for documents of the case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."

Param Bir Singh on Monday issued a selective news briefing and said that there is no political angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The top cop said that Mumbai Police is conducting the probe in a "professional manner". He also dismissed speculation regarding a party allegedly being held at the deceased actor's house a day prior to him allegedly hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The attempt to clarify in such a fashion comes at a time that the Mumbai police has been facing unprecedented criticism over its handling of the case, which the Bihar police have investigated with far more alacrity in a fraction of the time.

BMC quarantines Bihar Police officer

Earlier in the day, Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe was quarantined by BMC as per the state government's guidelines for domestic arrivals. On the other hand, the four officers who arrived in the city a week ago, are yet to be quarantined. This move has been slammed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey - who is currently trying to contact Maharashtra police to exempt Tiwari from quarantining as he falls under 'essential services'.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide.

While Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and has accused Chakroborty of money-laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, the ED is probing into this issue. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including — Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.

