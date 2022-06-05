Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers 9 Live Cartridges, 3 Pistols From Goregaon; One Arrested

The Mumbai crime branch is interrogating a person in connection with a raid in which three country-made pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from a western suburb - Goregaon - in Mumbai on the night of June 4.

Past recoveries of country-made pistols and live cartridges from Goregaon

Coincidently, in June 2021 over 21 live cartridges, meant for a 2.5mm pistol, were found near a high rise building from Goregaon. The police have scanned the CCTV footage from the respective area, and a case has been filed against an unidentified person under the Arms Act.

A similar haul was found by the police was in February 2021, when two persons were apprehended with two country-made pistols, four bullets and two magazines from the Ram Mandir area of Goregaon. The Crime branch Unit XI made the arrests and said, "The two country-made pistols, six bullets and two magazines have been brought from Uttar Pradesh."

Mumbai sees 26% rise in crime

According to a report released by the Mumbai Police in February 2022, the crime rate in the country's financial capital surged 26 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020 in spite of the partial lockdown owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city in February 2021.

Crime numbers released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in September of 2021 also showed a rise in crimes in Maharashtra in the past three years.

The state recorded 3,94,017 cases of crimes in 2021 against 3,46,291 cases in 2018—an increase of 47,726 cases in three years.

However, Mumbai saw a decline in the number of crimes in 2020, ranking fifth among 19 metropolitan cities.

Image: Unsplash