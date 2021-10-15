Mumbai Crime Branch Searches For Dawood Aide, Param Bir Singh's Co-accused Riyaz Bhati

In a key update in the Mumbai extortion case, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch is now searching for Riyaz Bhati, who is underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide and a co-accused of Param Bir Singh. The extortion case which was registered against Bhati at Goregaon police station was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Therefore, the Crime Branch wanted to interrogate Riyaz Bhati.

However, Bhati who is considered an important link in the case is now absconding. The co-accused in the extortion case had earlier filed an Anticipatory Bail Application (ABA). However, the ABA was later rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court which observed that Bhati’s custodial interrogation is necessary in the case, considering Bhati's criminal antecedents. In addition, an FIR that is lodged also mentions Riyaz Bhati's role wherein he used to extort money from the bars and restaurants and give it to now suspended API Sachin Vaze.

Former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh absconding

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh is absconding and failed to appear before the Crime Branch. The police have sent him multiple notices asking him to appear. Singh, who now hold the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard is sought by the cops who have launched a manhunt to find him. According to sources, the former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft.

The Maharashtra government has also reached out to the Centre to locate the ex-CP, who they believe to have fled to Nepal. Sources also report that Singh has not been in contact with the Maharashtra govt since August when his 'medical leave' ended. Both Opposition BJP and ruling parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have blamed each other of aiding Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country.