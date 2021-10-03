In a major crackdown against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs. As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation.

Speaking to Republic in an exclusive interview on Sunday, NCB chief SN Pradhan revealed that the operation was a result of a two-week 'painstaking investigation'. Further, he went on to add that it could take the NCB a çouple of days or weeks' to crack the case as it could be possibly linked to other cartels.

NCB DG shares detail of Mumbai cruise drug case involving Aryan Khan

In an exlusive interview with Republic TV, NCB chief SN Pradhan said, "This was a painstaking investigation. It started with the gathering of inputs over 2 weeks. When the intelligence was confirmed about these activities going on, we went ahead with the operation."

"It was new cruise ship, or we had to ensure that on the high seas, we should not go wrong. And it turned to be planned to perfection," the officer added.

The NCB chief added that the NCB officials involved in the raid boarded the cruise ship as decoy passengers, mingled with the attendees of the party and when convinced that they were unrecognisable, began the raid. When asked about the source of the tip-off about the high-profile drug party, SN Pradhan said, "We can't reveal the source of the information. But it was classified information, exclusive information and verified with a lot of circumspection."

He added that the process of questioning the detainees, who were brought to the NCB office in the late hours of Saturday, and that they were being interrogated one by one.

Further, the NCB cheif told Republic TV, "It may take couple of days or couple of weeks to crack the case. It could have links with other cartels. This is just the beginning since it could have other conclusions, so we are keeping the investigating apparatus ready." "A Delhi connection has been found. So Mumbai, Delhi and even other places could be involved. We are also looking at the dark net connection," he continued.

Bollywood has been gripped by allegations of drug use since the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On being questioned about the NCB's tirade against drugs in cases involving high-profile names, Pradhan replied. "We dont bother about there being names of Bollywood, industrialists or anyone. Irrespetive of that, we have to take the move. we do not have any fear."

NCB statement on drug bust off Mumbai coast