Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust: NCB Detains 8 Persons; Read Agency's Full Statement Here

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a statement on its raid on the Cordelia cruise which was leaving for Goa from Mumbai on October 2. This comes amid speculation that a megastar's son has been detained in connection with this drug bust. As per the NCB, 8 persons including two women have been detained after the agency recovered drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, Mephedrone and charas. It added that a further probe is underway in this case.

The NCB stated, "On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched. Various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered. A total of 8 persons including 2 females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway."

However, the NCB has not disclosed more information about the identity of the detained persons. Earlier in the day, reports suggested that three women were brought to the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in relation to the raid on the cruise. As per sources, the NCB has summoned 6 organizers of the rave party asking them to appear before it at 11 am on Sunday.

#WATCH | Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/DHfd4HL74n — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

NCB's drug bust

In a huge development on Saturday night, the NCB raided the Cordelia cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a rave party. Reportedly, there were hundreds of passengers on this premium cruise liner. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Wankhede and his officers allegedly went aboard like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. As per sources, the two-night rave party aboard the cruise ship allegedly involved celebrities and is touted to be the biggest mid-sea drug bust.