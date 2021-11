Mumbai Cyber Cops Arrest 6 Who Posed As Representatives Of Insurance Firms To Dupe People

Cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch busted a gang of six persons who had allegedly cheated several people of lakhs by posing as representatives of insurance companies and employees of the insurance sector regulator over the phone, an official said on Tuesday.

They used to lure people by promising them higher returns on sum insured and loans without interest, he said. While four accused were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh two others were picked up from Haryana and New Delhi, the official said.

On March 3, the cyber police station had received a complaint from a man who was cheated of Rs 19.27 lakh by some persons claiming that they were working for an insurance company and insurance regulatory authority, he said, adding that an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police traced the contact number from which the complainant had received calls made by the 'representative' of an insurance company. That number was found to be issued in the name of a person (name withheld) IRDA of India, Hyderabad, he said.

Police then tracked down and arrested a man who had procured a SIM card for fraudulent activities. He revealed that two of his aides used to obtain SIM cards by using documents of other customers.

Subsequently, other members of the gang were arrested, he added.

