Mumbai Drugs Bust: NCB Conducts Follow-up Raids In Bandra, Juhu, Goregaon; Arrests Peddler

Continuing the investigation in the Mumbai drugs bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took an accused identified as Anchit Kumar from the Powai area and recovered drugs from him last night. Additionally, the drug controller is conducting raids in Bandra, Juhu and Goregaon areas since last night. On Tuesday reports of searches in Mumbai's Andheri and Jogeshwari area had come forward. The series of raids are being carried follow the Mumbai cruise drugs bust in which several passengers aboard the Cordelia ship were found with banned narcotics.

NCB in action following Mumbai cruise drugs bust

NCB's overnight raids that were conducted in Mumbai's Andheri and Jogeshwari area on Tuesday were suspected to be a possible location of a drug peddler. Sources further informed that a drug peddler was also detained following the search in Jogeshwari. The NCB has reportedly intercepted a high-profile drug peddler, who supplied drugs in the cruise.

Earlier, on October 4 a team of NCB Mumbai had conducted a raid at Jogeshwari and intercepted one person with 2.5 grams+ of ecstasy & 54.3 gram (commercial quantity) of Mephedrone in his possession. Later, a follow-up operation was launched at Goregaon, Mumbai by the team of NCB Mumbai and intercepted one namely Shreyas Surendra Nair along with a small quantity of Charas.

On October 5, the NCB had arrested four persons namely Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora who are belonging to an Event Management Company.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight including Aryan Khan were detained. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours. The investigation is currently underway however the drug controller has busted international transactions, and accused's WhatsApp chats holding the custody of SRK's son. The total number of arrests in the case has climbed to 16.