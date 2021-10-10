Mumbai Drugs Case: NCB Detains 2 More From Goregaon, 19 Arrested So Far

In a recent development from Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two more people after carrying out raids in the Goregaon area on Sunday. Apart from that, banned narcotic substances have also been seized by the NCB team from those who have been detained in connection to the Mumbai drugs case.

According to Republic TV's exclusive coverage, NCB has been carrying out raids in Goregaon and as a part of the recent Mumbai drug crackdown, and it has arrested two more in the matter. However, the accused are yet to be identified.

The total number of arrested people is 19 as raids still continueby the NCB. The arrests include drug peddlers, organisers of the event, and the guests at the cruise. Thereafter, these recent arrests are now hinting towards more names from the Bollywood fraternity. Meanwhile, the people arrested from the cruise in Mumbai have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or NDPS Act.

Bollywood producer Imtiaz Khatri summoned by NCB

Earlier on Saturday, Bollywood producer and businessman, Imtiaz Khatri was also summoned by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drug bust probe.

The anti-drug agency conducted raids at the residence and office of Khatri in the city's Bandra area following which the Bollywood producer was questioned for over seven hours. Imtiaz Khatri has been summoned by the NCB for the second time on October 11, Monday.

Earlier in the day, Khatri was produced before the NCB office. The filmmaker was interrogated for around eight hours. The NCB alleged that Khatri is involved in the case. He is said to reportedly have close links with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. So far, 21 arrests have been made by the premier agency in the cruise ship drug case.

Image: RepublicTV/Twitter/@CordeliaCruise