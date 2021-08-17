Mumbai Drugs Kingpin Musa Under NCB Scanner For Supplying Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore Each Day

Narcotics Control Bureau has tightened its strings on the drugs mafia in Mumbai. In an ongoing Anti-drug mission, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has learned that a drug supplier named Musa, an African citizen, is known to be Mumbai’s biggest drug mafia. According to the agency sources, Musa is the sole supplier of drugs in Mumbai. Drug lord Musa sells drugs like Cocaine, Heroin, Mephedrone, and Rs. 2 crore per day from the sale. He is known to be the lord in the business of Narcotics, surrounded by sword-wielding, sharp-shooters bodyguards, and runs his entire business in a forest area in between Mankhurd and Vashi in Navi Mumbai. He has a direct link with the Columbia cartel to purchase cocaine, which reaches Mumbai via Africa.

Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede says, “When our team went to nab the peddler, he and his people used weapons to attack our team. They are suspected to be a dangerous criminal. In the past few days, cocaine has been seized in a large quantity, there are links connected to Musa with the gang, which we are investigating. We are also investigating the link with the Columbia cartel to purchase drugs that reaches Mumbai via Africa”.

Musa under NCB radar

Last week, Musa had a narrow escape when NCB conducted raids in a forest area between Mankhurd and Vashi. While Musa escaped, his bodyguards attacked NCB officials with shape weapons and stones, due to which four NCB officials suffered injuries. NCB officials managed to arrest one of Musa’s main bodyguards, Obiorah Ekwelar.

Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede says, “During the operation conducted by the NCB in a forest patch of Mankhurd and Vashi in Navi Mumbai, there were Foreign Nationals found peddling drugs, and Musa is their leader. During the operation, peddlers attacked our team out of which an officer sustained serious injuries. We are in search of Musa. Musa’s partner has been arrested also drugs have been confiscated. The search operation is still underway. We are in good progress “.

“A Vacuum to supply drugs in the city has been created, and his (Musa) drug-related gang filled up the vacuum. Small-time drug peddlers used to purchase drugs from Musa in a large proportion. Musa used to supply drugs daily in large quantities. Apart from this, many foreign nationals work under him. We are taking action against those we have pointed out,” NCB Sameer Wankhede added.

Last week, during the raid in a forest patch in Mankhurd and arrested a Nigerian, NCB confiscated 254gm of heroin, 52gm of MD, and 7.5gm of cocaine valued at more than Rs 1 crore in illicit markets.

NCB arrested Obiorah Ekwelar but the others escaped due to difficult terrain and darkness. Four officials suffered superficial injuries. This is the second time in a week that traffickers have attacked an NCB team. The central agency has also registered an FIR at Mankhurd police station against Musa and his men, including Obiorah Ekwelar, Abbas, Jojo, and Francis under sections 353, 332, 143, 147, 149 of the IPC.

Image Credit-Republicworld/Unsplash