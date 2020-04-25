WATCH: Drone Footage Shows Casual Covid Lockdown Floutation In Mumbai's Bandra East

As the country's financial capital Mumbai continues to see a rise in cases of Coronavirus, people in Bandra-East were seen violating the lockdown which is put in place to contain further spread. The exclusive drone footage accessed for Republic by Shravan Rao shows how people in Bandra-East are walking and riding their two-wheelers on roads in large numbers. Mumbai alone has reported over 4,400 cases of COVID-19 so far.

READ | COVID-19: Complete lockdown to be enforced in 5 Tamil Nadu cities between April 26-29

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.

READ | Here's how Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump's bizarre 'disinfectant injection' suggestion

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 24,506, including 18,668 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,062 patients are cured/discharged while 775 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Modi govt announces reopening of shops, non-essential services; here's what's allowed

READ | UGC panel suggests starting university & higher education academic sessions from September