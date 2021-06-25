Mumbai Fake Vaccination: Eight Arrested; SIT Constituted To Probe Scam, Says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Friday informed that eight persons were arrested in connection with the Hiranandani society vaccination scam that took place in Kandivali. In a briefing, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil informed that the bank accounts of the main accused were also frozen in the case. Over 390 residents of the Hiranandani Society were administered fake COVID-19 vaccines.

Eight more fake COVID-19 vaccination camps were organised says Mumbai Police

Patil informed that so far 10 people were arrested in the fake COVID-19 vaccination scam. He also went on to reveal that the same syndicate was responsible for organising eight more camps. Therefore, the Mumbai Police has registered six other cases in connection with the same. The Joint Commissioner also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Thakur.

8 accused persons arrested, bank accounts of the main accused have been frozen in the case of fake vaccination camp at Hiranandani Estate Society. So far, total 10 people arrested. 8 more camps were organised by this syndicate. 6 other cases registered: Jt CP-Law & Order, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/emo1fVBdKJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

In fake vaccine case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Thakur: Joint CP-Law and Order, Mumbai city — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Housing societies to obtain NOC for vaccination drive: Maharastra govt

After the scam surfaced, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has informed that housing societies should obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before conducting any COVID-19 vaccination drives. Thackeray added that the onus lies on societies as well as the government to ensure that the teams conducting the COVID-19 vaccination drives are legitimate.

The BMC too had informed that the vaccination in the Hiranandani society was done illegally. It added that a fake vaccination drive was conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It further added that the suspects got the vaccines in an unauthorized manner.

Mumbai vaccination scam

The residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali have alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different dates and locations.