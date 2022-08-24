Last Updated:

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Sanjay Raut's Aide Sujit Patkar In Alleged COVID Centre Scam

An FIR was filed in Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station against Sujit Patkar & 3 others in connection with an alleged COVID-19 centre scam worth about Rs 38 cr.

After Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his business partner and close friend Sujit Patkar has come under the radar of the Mumbai police. Notably, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, on August 24, lodged an FIR in Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station against Patkar and three others in connection with the alleged Lifeline Hospital scam worth approximately Rs 38 crore.

In the FIR filed by Kirit Somaiya, the BJP leader has named the Lifeline Hospital management services, Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Salunkhe along with Sujit Patkar in connection with the alleged scam. The BJP leader alleged that the accused cheated the Mumbai civic body and obtained contracts of COVID-19 centres at Worli, Mulund, Dahisar and other places without any experience in the medical field with the help of fake documents.

FIR against Sanjay Raut's close aide

According to the FIR filed by Kirit Somaiya, the accused cheated government and common citizens for their own gain. It further alleged that doctors and staffers at the COVID-19 centres that were run by these accused, did not have medical certificates and reportedly due to this many people lost their lives. As per the FIR, the accused had submitted bills of these COVID-19 centres to the BMC and collected Rs 38 crore. Notably, the police have registered a case against Patkar and the other four under Sections 420 (cheating), 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

It is pertinent to mention that Sujit Patkar is the husband of Sapna Patkar who is a witness in the Patra Chawl scam case, a case in which ED has arrested Sanjay Raut.

