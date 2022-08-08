Mumbai Girl Who Went Missing 9 Years Ago Reunited With Family; Kidnapper, Wife Arrested

In an unprecedented yet heartwarming development that took place in Mumbai, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud, who was kidnapped around nine years ago from the Gilbert area was reunited with her family on Friday. One of the accused has also been arrested by DN Nagar police and is now in custody until August 10. After years of no leads in the case, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused couple Harry D'Souza and his wife Soni under sections 363 (kidnapping), 365 (intent for abduction), 368 (wrongful confinement ), 370 ( trafficking) and 374 (unlawfully compelling a person for labour) of the Indian Penal Code.

Expressing relief with the situation, the police said, “She was finally reunited with the family on Friday. The man who had kidnapped her was arrested. Surprisingly, the kidnappers, and her original family, lived in the vicinity”.

She went missing after she left school to return home. During questioning, she told us that she was abducted by one Harry D'souza: M Kurde, Insp (6.8) pic.twitter.com/J1SxxuDcnQ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Pooja Gaud was reportedly kidnapped, at the age of seven, by a Mumbai-based couple on January 22, 2013, while she was going to school with her brother. Subsequently, her original family and the police launched a frantic search for the girl. The couple accused of her kidnapping, residents of Juhu Gully, did not have a child. Gaud’s parents had registered a missing person’s report at DN Nagar Police station after they came to know about the incident. Nine years ago, her posters were also circulated in the area.

How did the accused escape police for so long?

It is to mention here that the accused couple, Harry and Soni took the girl to Goa after the kidnapping. Eventually, Gaud was sent to a boarding school. ANI had stated that when the alleged kidnappers got their own baby, they started torturing Gaud and returned to Mumbai after some time. It was not until 35-year-old domestic helper Pramila Devendra came across Gaud while working in suburban Juhu.

"During their conversation, Pooja once told her that she had been kidnapped and was being harassed by her family members who were not her original parents. Pramila then searched on the internet about registered missing reports and came across the stories and articles about Pooja, following which she called Rafeeq, a neighbour of Pooja. Pramila also informed the D N Nagar police station about the case," the police official said.

This is when the years-old investigation reignited with the interrogation of Harry D’Souza and his wife, with whom Pooja Gaud had been staying for the last nine years. On Friday, August 5, she was reunited with her original family members, mother Poonam and 19-year-old brother Rohit, in an emotional moment.

