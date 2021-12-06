Mumbai: Man Kills Live-in Partner After Argument, Held

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his live-in partner by slitting her throat following an argument, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Gaondevi Dongar locality in Andheri, the DN Nagar police station official said.

"Hasan Pathan, a carpenter, and Neha Gupta (26), a caretaker, were living together for the past couple of months. On Sunday night, they had an argument and Pathan slit her throat with a kitchen knife. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed due to excess blood loss," he said.

Hospital authorities alerted police and Pathan was nabbed some time later, he added.

