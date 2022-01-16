Mumbai: Mephedrone Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized From Shanty, 1 Held

Mephedrone worth Rs 35 lakh was seized on Sunday morning from a man in a raid carried out by Mumbai Crime Branch in a shanty in Bharat Nagar locality of Bandra, an official said.

The man has been identified as Sameer Salim Sheikh (37), he said.

"We recovered 350 grams of MD worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh cash. He has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

