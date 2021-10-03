Mumbai: Motorcycle Mechanic Held With Drugs Worth Rs 10 Lakh

A 26-year-old man was arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh from Western Express Highway by the Kandivali unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell, an official said on Sunday.

Mujibur Fazlu Rehman Khan, who runs a motorcycle repair shop and is a resident of Bail Bazar in Kurla, was held on a tip off on Saturday night, he said.

He is allegedly an associate of Rubina Niyazu Sheikh, who was recently held by the Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs, Rs 80 lakh cash and 500 grams of gold were recovered from her Bandra home, the official added.

