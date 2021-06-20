Mumbai: NCB Arrests Another Accused In The Marijuana Cake-making Bakery Case

In a major development in Mumbai's bakery selling 'weed cakes' case, the Narcotic Control Bureau has arrested one person, a college student, for allegedly running a "marijuana cake baking bakery" in the Malad area of Mumbai. Earlier, the agency had arrested three persons in the case.

According to the NCB, the college student was arrested on June 19 during a raid in connection with the case.

"LSD drug has been seized from his possession," NCB told ANI.

The agency had previously seized 830 grams of edible weed brownie and 160 grams of marijuana during the raid. Apparently, there is an accused driver who used to deliver drugs on order.

We explored a new trend among the young generation of consuming substance through brownie weed cakes which are mixed and baked accordingly. This is the first case in India in which the edible weed is used for baking cake."

NCB raids in Mumbai's Malad

NCB Mumbai had conducted an operation in Malad, Mumbai, late at night on, June 12, busting a marijuana/pot cake producing bakery and seizing a total of 830 grams of edible weed pot brownie (edible cannabis) and 160 grams of marijuana. NCB informed that it detained three people and one of them was a woman.

The nexus of baking brownie cakes has been cracked by NCB, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the case was filed with the NCB Mumbai under Crime numbeer 57/2021.

What is Edible Wed Pot Brownie?

Edible cannabis, also known as an Edible Weed Pot Brownie, is a culinary product that incorporates cannabis extract as an active component and can be made at home or commercially. Edible weed pots are a method of ingesting cannabis. Cannabis edibles may have a longer-lasting effect on humans than smoked cannabis. All food edibles have fat that has been infused with THC, which is a crucial base.To put it another way, any food including butter, oil, milk, or any other fatty ingredient can be made palatable. Baked goods, sweets, potato chips, and other cannabis-infused foods are examples. It may be difficult to tell the difference between conventional baked goods and those containing cannabinoids, which have a subtle green tint and frequently have a mild cannabis smell.