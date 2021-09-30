Mumbai: Nigerian among two drug peddlers held in separate cases; heroin, MD, cocaine seized

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) In separate operations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, from the western suburbs of Mumbai, and seized from them different banned drugs, an official said on Wednesday.

The anti-drug agency seized 102 grams of heroin, 64 grams of mephedrone (MD) and intermediate quantity of cocaine, he said.

In the first operation, the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Tuesday apprehended Kadar Majid Shaikh at Bandra west and seized 102 grams of heroin from him, the official said.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Shaikh.

In another operation on Wednesday at Oshiwara in Andheri west, the agency arrested a Nigerian national and recovered from him 64 grams of MD and intermediate quantity of cocaine, he said.

The accused was identified as Eze John. He was chased for half a kilometre and nabbed near Vicino Mall in Oshiwara, he said.

"It has been observed that Nigerian drug peddlers live in high-profile areas of Mumbai such as Bandra and Andheri, so that they can easily deliver the contraband to the customers easily," he said. PTI DC NP NP

