Mumbai Police Arrests 73-year-old In Robbery Case Took Place About 32 Years Ago

A 73-year-old man wanted in a case of robbery registered in suburban Borivali 32 years ago was arrested on Saturday, city police said.

The accused was arrested from neighbouring Bhayander where he was living, said an official of Borivali police station.

He had been declared as an absconding accused by the Dindoshi court in the city and police had been asked to produce him before the court.

The alleged robbery had taken place in 1990. He has been now arrested under Indian Penal Code sections including 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity), 120-B (conspiracy).

