Mumbai Police Arrests Commercial Tax Official From UP In Extortion Case

A Mumbai Police team on Tuesday arrested an assistant commissioner (enforcement) in the commercial tax department posted in Basti.

Assistant Commissioner Ashutosh Mishra was produced before a local court after his arrest, a local police official said, adding that it is believed that he will be taken to Mumbai on a transit remand.

Mishra is an accused in an extortion case which also involves his brother-in-law and IPS officer Saurabh Tiwari, who was posted as DCP in Mumbai Police. Tiwari has been on the run for several months.

