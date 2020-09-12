Mumbai Police Arrests Kolkata Resident For 'threat' Calls To Thackeray, Pawar & Raut

In a major development, Mumbai police on Friday night, arrested a Kolkata resident - Palash Bose for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Bose, a resident of the Tollygunge area was produced before Bengal's Alipore Court on Saturday which has directed the Mumbai police to produce him in front of a Mumbai court by September 14- Monday. Sources report that Bose is allegedly the same individual who made threatening calls to CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Sources report that Bose had allegedly used internet calling services to call and threaten Raut. The Saamana editor had lodged a complaint following which Mumbai Police tracked the man's IP address and located him and seized the device allegedly used by the man. Bose has allegedly stayed in Dubai for 20 years previously, which gains significance as he had issued threats to the top politicians claiming to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide.

On Sunday, sources reported that a man claiming to be gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide had allegedly threatened to blow up the Thackeray residence - Matoshree. Sources reported that two such threatening calls were made from Dubai on Thackeray’s landline number, as confirmed by the Mumbai police. Security has been beefed up outside the Thackeray residence. CM Uddhav Thackeray has preferred to reside in his family home 'Matoshree' rather than occupying the official CM residence - Varsha Bungalow.

Similarly, on Monday, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil revealed that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received threat calls from an unknown caller abroad. at their residence after CM Thackeray. Speaking at the 2-day Monsoon session, he said this was a serious offense and an investigation had been initiated into the matter. The cabinet which met on Sunday has expressed its concerns over the alleged phone call and a probe was later initiated by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The nature of such threat being serious in nature should be immediately picked up by the central govt and should punish the culprits behind this act, said the cabinet.

