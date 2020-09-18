Mumbai Police Aware Of Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai's Location: Sources

In a stunning development in Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death case, sources have reported that Mumbai police are aware of Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's whereabouts but are not ready to divulge the details. As per sources, Rohan Rai had taken permission from the Mumbai police to leave the city.

Sources further claimed that Rohan Rai had informed the Mumbai Police about wanting to leave for a shoot. CBI could now approach the police to seek details about his whereabouts. It was earlier also reported that Rohan Rai is likely to be called for questioning by the CBI.

This development comes at the backdrop of BJP's Nitesh Rane's letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the former claimed that he had contacted Rohan, 15 days after Disha's death and that he knows everything about what happened to Disha before she fell to her death on June 8.

Earlier, Rane had also questioned Rohan Rai’s whereabouts and his alleged departure to his village in Mangaluru. The politician went to the extent of saying that if Rohan doesn't clear the air about what happened on the night of June 8, he will himself go the CBI and reveal everything.

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in persons linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. Sajdeh, known for being friends with Bollywood and cricket stars, had been called in multiple times.

The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14. Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage.

Earlier, a video of Disha and Rohan dancing together along with their friends, which the police claimed was from June 8, had gone viral. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had told his sister Meetu, ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing about Disha’s death.

