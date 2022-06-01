Mumbai Police Books BJP's Mohit Kamboj In Rs 52 Crore Scam; Leader Says Case 'fabricated'

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the Manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

The Manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores from the bank but did not use it for the intended work.

A case has been registered against the multi-millionaire politician and the other two company directors under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC.

Soon after the FIR was filed, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj rubbished the allegations and accused the MVA government of suppressing his voice as an Opposition leader.

"The Mumbai Police has filed a fabricated FIR against me based on the bank issues of a company that was shut back in 2017. If the MVA thinks that such actions would suppress me, they are mistaken. The Mumbai CP may have registered this fabricated case to avenge the ED action against (Maharashtra Minister) Nawab Nawab or against (Shiv Sena leader) Sanjay Raut or the exposure of an IPS. These moves cannot silence me. I will fight this matter in court and bring the truth to the fore," Kamboj said in a video shared message on Twitter.

I Will Go To Court With Facts . — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) May 31, 2022

Sanjay Raut accuses Mohit Kamboj of fraud

Notably, the case comes a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's press conference, where he made sweeping allegations against a number of BJP leaders, including Kamboj.

Raut alleged that Kamboj was a “frontman” of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and linked him to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Raut accused the BJP leader of fraudulently using funds from the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank to buy land at Patra Chawl at a throwaway price.

Currently, the PMC Bank and delayed Patra Chawl project in Mumbai are under the ED’s scanner. Moments after Raut's press conference, Kamboj denied all allegations in a media address.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across 26 locations in Maharashtra that are linked to senior Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab, in connection with a money laundering case.

(With inputs from agency)