Mumbai Police Books Dawood Ibrahim Aide Fahim Machmach In Extortion Case

The Mumbai Police have booked gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide in connection with an extortion case. According to the Mumbai Police, four days ago on June 10, gangster Fahim Machmach had called a Ghatkopar-based businessman demanding Rs 50 lakhs. The gangster also threatened the businessman with dire consequences if his demands were not fulfilled. Following this, the Ghatkopar Police lodged a case and transferred it to the anti-extortion unit.

Gangster booked in extortion case:

4 days ago Gangster Fahim Machmach(aide of Dawood Ibrahim), called a Ghatkopar-based businessman for Rs 50 lakhs extortion & threatened him with consequences if demand not fulfilled. Ghatkopar Police lodged case & transferred it to anti-extortion unit: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

According to reports, Fahim Machmach is believed to be a henchman of Chhota Shakeel in the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The Mumbai Police has informed that the phone call for ransom was a VOIP internet call and did not match the audio sample of Fahim Machmach. The police have therefore suspected that a local gang is demanding ransom taking Dawood Ibrahim's name. However, due to the ongoing investigation and the danger to the victim's life, the police have refrained from giving out any more details related to the case.