Mumbai Police Busts Interstate Drug Racket, Arrests Nine With Drugs And Cash

Unit 6 of Mumbai police crime branch has busted an interstate drug racket, whose nexus was spread across almost half of Mumbai and other parts of the country, police said. The crime branch of Mumbai police had received a tip-off that members of the gang had left Nagpur for Mumbai, following which crime branch officials laid a trap to nab the gang. The gang members were caught in Mumbai on the night of August 16.

Investigating officials stopped two suspected vehicles near the Mulund toll naka, Mumbai, and took eight people into custody, including a woman. Police officials also seized drugs from them following interrogation and raids carried out by Mumbai police in Mumbai's Kurla and Chembur, where one more person associated to the gang was arrested and cash worth Rs 17,89,720, 350.23gm mephedrone (MD) , 45gm charas, 10 mobile phones and other materials were seized.

Police officials arrested nine people in all, The accused have been identified as Sahil Ramzan Ali Khan alias Massa (27), Mohd. Ajmal Kasam Shaikh (45), Shamsuddin Niyazuddin Shah (22), Imran Aslam Pathan(37), Mohd. Tausif Shaukat Ali Mansuri (27), Mohd. Ismail Salim Siddiqui (24), Sarfaraz Shabir Ali Khan alias "Golden Bhura" (36), Sana Shabir Ali Khan alias Priyanka Ashok Karkaur (24) and Rais Amin Qureshi.

As per the Mumbai police crime branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roushan, "The three accused in this gang are notorious drug mafia. They control drug supply in half of Mumbai. There have been multiple cases registered against Sahil, Ajmal Kasam and Shabir Ali alias Golden Bhura under Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections in the past. We have also arrested a woman involved in this business. She is reportedly the girlfriend of Golden Bhura. She belongs to Rajasthan. We got two Aadhaar cards from her and seized Rs 17 lakh from her Chembur residence in Mumbai. She also used to meet Bhura with a fake ID card when he was in jail. We have got their custody and are investigating who else is involved in the racket. Preliminary investigation has revealed that they have networks in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. We are trying to trace more people."

There are some 13 serious charges against the three main accused in the state. All nine have been booked under sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC and sections 8(k) and 22(k), 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.