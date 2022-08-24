Mumbai Police Detain Two Persons From Gujarat Over Bomb Threat To 5-star Hotel The Lalit

Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained two persons from Gujarat's Vaapi district for threatening to blow up a 5-star hotel in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. The Lalit Hotel in Mumbai received a threat call from unknown miscreants on Monday evening at around 6 pm. Following the threat call, the hotel administration informed the Mumbai police about it.

The caller demanded a ransom amount of Rs 5 crore to defuse the bombs, which he claimed were kept at four places in the 5-star hotel located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

#UPDATE | Mumbai Police detained 2 suspects from Vapi, Gujarat for threatening to blow up a Hotel in Mumbai. https://t.co/duCl5hAJ4J — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Mumbai police on Tuesday reached Gujarat and nabbed the two accused from Vaapi district. Miscreants have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police and an investigation is underway.

“An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them,” said Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

After getting information on Monday, the Sahar police station registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 385, 336 and 507 of the IPC and started an investigation.

Earlier in July, two persons were arrested for making hoax calls about a person carrying bombs at Ambernath Railway Station in Mumbai. Reportedly, the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests.