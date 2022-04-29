On Friday, the Mumbai Police filed an 18-page reply opposing the bail application of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana before the Mumbai Sessions Court. While senior advocates Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant appeared for the Rana couple, the police was represented by Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat. In a key development, the court agreed to hear the bail plea at 2.45 pm on Saturday, April 30.

Speaking to Republic TV after the court hearing, Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat remarked, "Today, we filed our written reply. We have pointed out how their argument is wrong. They said that Section 124A won't be applicable in this case. We have said that they have committed a grave offence. Many offences are registered against them. In Amravati, there are 17 cases against Ravi Rana which includes a case pertaining to 'attempt to murder'. There are 6 cases registered against Navneet Rana in Amravati. She faces a fraud case in Mumbai relating to forging a certificate."

Meanwhile, the accused's counsel Rizwan Merchant said, "After the reply was filed, we requested the court that we want a hearing today. But the court was busy with other matters. The Public Prosecutor was also busy. So, the court kept the bail hearing at 2.45 pm in the afternoon tomorrow by consent and as per the convenience of both parties". However, he mentioned that the Sessions Court will pass an order on the application of the Rana couple seeking home-cooked food in jail at 2.45 pm today itself.

#UPDATE | Sessions court agrees to hear the bail applications of MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana tomorrow, April 30 at 2.45 pm. https://t.co/xb2poCqzKp — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Rana couple arrested

Even as Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. Their judicial custody will end on May 6.