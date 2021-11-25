Denouncing the latest stunt pulled by former Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh, former Joint Commissioner Aftab Ahmed Khan said the situation was 'scandalous and ridiculous'. In addition, he questioned the honour of the former top cop who publically apprehended 'his own Police force which he headed for so long' over safety concerns.

"If he is scared then what will happen to the common man? How will people have any confidence in the Police force? If the Supreme Court had not forced him, he would probably be hiding in a home in Chandigarh and sending lawyers all over the country," Khan said.

The statement holds relevance as Param Bir Singh, who was missing for months, landed in Mumbai after being traced in Chandigarh and summoned by the Supreme Court. The former Mumbai CP has reached the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in the alleged Goregaon extortion case.

"Could Param Bir Singh not issue a statement earlier?": ex-Joint Commissioner, Mumbai Police

"See when people alleged that he is going to Russia and gone elsewhere, couldn't he have come out and issued a statement? Couldn't he have surrendered to the court because he thought Mumbai Police will harm him so keep him under judicial custody? This is the most stupid thing I have ever heard," Khan asserted.

"I feel ashamed that a junior colleague of mine, an IPS officer could behave in such ridiculous fashion," he added.

Upon being questioned on Param Bir Singh's hiding and intentions of not surfacing, Khan quipped, "You think a person of Param Bir Singh's stature would be knocked out by Mumbai Police? Could anyone do anything so blatant when the entire media, judiciary and entire Opposition is focused on him? How can you believe that, I don't think even a kid would believe that."

Furthermore, Khan stated that his junior colleague Singh would continue as an absconder had Supreme Court not intervened.