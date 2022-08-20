Mumbai Police Get Threat Message From Pakistani Number; 26/11-like Terror Attack Mentioned

In a massive development, Mumbai Police traffic control received a 26/11-like attack threat on Saturday. As per sources, the threat message was sent from a Pakistani number on the WhatsApp of the Mumbai traffic Control department. Notably, this threat came two days after a boat carrying arms and explosives was seized in Maharashtra's Raigad district. It is pertinent to mention, however, that the ATS and central agencies have, till now, ruled out the possibility of a terror angle in connection with the yacht.

Republic TV has learnt that the threat message sent to Mumbai Police read, "There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect out of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will be exploded. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab or Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, there are many more".

The Mumbai Police has taken over the case and is currently investigating the matter. Other Intelligence and Central agencies have been roped in.

Boat found with AK-47s, ammos seized in Raigad

On Thursday, two unidentified "suspicious" looking boats were found in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. One boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammunition and explosives were found in a custom-made Neptune Maritime Security box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

According to local police officials, no one was present in the boat when it was spotted. Following the development, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) swung into action and pulled the vessel away from the Raigad coast for further investigation.

ATS Chief Vineet Agrawal said, "A boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized off Raigad coast today. The investigation is underway. We've retrieved some papers from the boat, more things are lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea."

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a yacht carrying arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles. The name of the vessel is Lady Han and is owned by an Australian woman named Hana Lordorgan. Her husband, James Hobert was the captain of the vessel which was going to Europe from Muscat in June. However, the boat, carrying eight passengers broke midway and went adrift. As the yacht sailed away from Dubai, a distress call was raised on June 26 and a day later a Korean vessel rescued the crew.

(Image: PTI/Representative)