Mumbai Police Issues Statement On Attack On The NCB Team, 3 Accused Arrested

In the light of the attack on NCB team in Mumbai on the night of November 22, the PRO of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, has issued a statement, stating that three suspects have been arrested and further investigation is underway. According to sources, the three arrested have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

"NCB team had gone to conduct a drug raid. Three persons started arguing with them and tried to obstruct their work and also attacked them. An FIR has been registered under section 353, 323, 504 of the IPC, in connection with this case. The three accused have been arrested and further investigation is going on," the DCP PRO, Mumbai Police, said.

A Narcotics Control Bureau team of six members including Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was in Goregaon's Jawahar Nagar conduct searches while acting on a tip-off when the team was attacked by a mob of 60 men apart from the three that have been arrested.

Sources have said that the Mumbai Police is investigating who the 60 people were that attacked the NCB team, and Sameer Wankhede along with his team will assist the Mumbai Police in hunting down the people who were a part of the mob. Wankhede spoke with Republic TV and stated that he won’t let the attackers get away with perpetrating such attack on the NCB team.

However, in a piece of good news, Republic sources have stated that the drug peddlers and the drug cache for which the NCB team had visited Jawahar Nagar in Goregaon both are under the NCB custody and the Central Agency will continue working on the case while the Mumbai police investigate the miscreants that attacked the team.

NCB investigating the Bollywood Drug Nexus

The NCB’s investigation into the Bollywood-related drugs case has led to the questioning of numerous stars, some of them having been arrested and houses of many being raided.

Wankhede has been one of the main officers investigating the case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not just has he been involved in the investigation and questioning of the big names involved in the case, he has been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media.

The latest had been the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. At the time of their arrest, he was the one to make the official statement.

