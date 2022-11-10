Mumbai Police issues Terror Alert; Bans Drones, Other Flying Contraptions For Next 30 Days

Issuing a terror alert in the city, Mumbai Police prohibited the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, private helicopters, and hot air balloons for the next 30 from November 13 to December 12 to prevent their possible use in terror activities.

"It is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts and para-gliders in their attacks and thereby targets VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area," the Mumbai Police statement issued on Monday read.

#BREAKING | Mumbai Police issues terror alert over potential use of drones, gliders, & other flying contraptions; bans their use for next 30 days - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/hQXlNS8uqz — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022



"No flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, hot air balloons, private helicopters, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days i.e. from 13/11/2022 to 12/12/2022 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Dy. Commissioner of Police ( Operations), Brihanmumbai," the order said.

It is necessary to put certain restrictions on the activities of such elements in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent any probable sabotage by the use of these flying objects. Hence, some preventive and proactive measures need to be taken, the order said.

In its order, the Mumbai police further stated that any person found contravening the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order period covers the anniversary of deadly terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, in which 166 people were killed.