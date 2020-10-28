'Mumbai Police Noted Down Address', Reveals Organizer Of Solidarity Walk For Republic TV

In a shocking development, a group of citizens walking in Mumbai to show solidarity with the Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami was stopped and questioned by the Mumbai Police. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Devendra Dwivedi- the organizer of the march opined that the police's approach was unfortunate. Maintaining that the protesting people did not belong to any organization, he revealed that the Mumbai Police noted down the address and phone number of every person in the group.

Meanwhile, writer Rati Hegde, who was also a part of the solidarity walk, contended that freedom of expression cannot be the sole prerogative of a select few. According to her, the police were shocked that a set of people were trying to show support without any political or financial backing. Moreover, she remarked that the citizens were standing in solidarity with honesty.

Devendra Dwivedi who organised the citizens' march said, "A few common citizens of the state went to show solidarity with Republic and what was happening in the state. But it was unfortunate that the police stopped them and asked them which organization they belong to. They are common citizens and don't belong to any of the groups. The police took the address and number of every person."

Writer Rati Hegde remarked, "It seems some people have thought that freedom of expression is the property of only some people, They are so shocked that the common man also has a right to show his support to any entity. This shock has translated into the event which took place. The police were probably surprised that there are a set of people who are just trying to show their support for it without any political backing or money flowing in from somewhere of favours being done to them. It is a shock to them that people want to show their support for honesty or someone standing his opinion so firmly,"

Here is Arnab Goswami's statement on the citizens' support:

"To all those who walked for me and Republic, I am deeply grateful and overwhelmed. As you all know the entire machinery has been deployed against us. But what they cannot stop citizens from doing is protesting peacefully without breaking the law. Why were citizens questioned for walking in Mumbai? Is walking also a crime? How dare the police ask whether there was a conspiracy behind walking? We can all walk and talk freely anywhere in the country. We will not be restrained or terrorised anymore. This is a free country. In gratitude and my deepest thanks, Arnab."

