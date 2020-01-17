Mumbai Police On Missing Bomb Blast Convict: "We Will Trace Him Down As Soon As Possible"

On Friday, the Mumbai police exuded confidence that the 1993 bomb blast convict Jalees Ansari would be apprehended as soon as possible. Addressing the media, Pranay Ashok- the Public Relations Officer of Mumbai police revealed that there was a dispute in Ansari’s family on the night of January 15. Ashok explained that the convict left his house the next day and did not return. Mentioning that a missing complaint had been filed, the Mumbai police PRO stressed that extra forces had been deployed to track him down.

The PRO of Mumbai police said, “Jalees Ansari, age 68 years- was a convict in multiple cases, especially the Hyderabad bomb blast cases and he was convicted and put up in Ajmer jail. He had been recently been shifted to Arthur Road Jail and following his approval of parole by the honourable Supreme Court, he went to live with his family at Mominpura, Byculla under the Agripada police station."

He added, “On the 15th of January as per the report given by family members, on the night of 15th, there was a dispute in the family. And on the 16th of January 2020, the said person left his house on the pretext of going for namaz. Since then, he has been reported missing and he has not come back to his house. The Mumbai police is taking due cognizance. The Agripada police has filed a missing case for him. All supporting units have been employed to trace him out. The investigation is on. We are confident that we will trace him down as soon as possible.”

Who is Jalees Ansari?

Linked to banned terror organizations, Ansari is suspected of having links with at 50 least bomb blast cases across the country. He is serving a life term after being convicted of carrying out bomb blasts in trains at 6 locations in Rajasthan on December 5 and 6, 1993. Initially, his application for parole was rejected by the local divisional commissioner in Rajasthan. However, he moved the higher courts and the Supreme Court granted him parole for 21 days. As per the rules, he had to visit Agripada police station between 10.30 am and noon every day to mark his attendance. Ansari was stipulated to surrender on Friday, January 17.

