Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 150 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees; Probe Underway

Following a major health scare that happened after several COVID-19 positive cases emerged from an event held in Nizamuddin Markaz, Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against 150 people who attended the religious congregation, for the alleged negligent act during the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday. The offence was registered on a complaint lodged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Azad Maidan Police Station, he said.

DCP Zone 1 Sangramsinh Nishandar spoke to Republic TV and apprised about the FIR and stated that the probe is underway.

"Offence registered under section 188, 279, 269 and 270 of IPC. Accused are total 150. I don't know the rest of the details. We have registered cases and investigation is underway. I can tell that only offence is registered and the probe is underway," he said.

The Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi has emerged as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country. The Mumbai Police on Monday requested the Tablighi Jamaat members to approach the BMC and inform it about their travel details or face action.

Markaz attendees throughout India

The Health Ministry stated that 1032 attendees have tested positive till date - which amounts to over 30% of all positive cases in India. Overall 3400 people had attended the event - Tamil Nadu: 1500 - 110 have tested positive, rest in quarantine; Gujarat: 1500 attendees - tracing ongoing (29 attendees tested negative); Telangana - 1100, 65 are being traced; 6 have died, 76 tested positive; Uttar Pradesh - 569 (most in quarantine); Haryana- 503 (all traced & quarantined); Himachal Pradesh - 157 (All traced & quarantined); Madhya Pradesh - 107 (trace ongoing), Chattisgarh - 101, Bihar -81, West Bengal -71, Assam -100 - (67 still in Delhi, others quarantined, 1 positive); Arunachal Pradesh -1. Currently, India's COVID-19 tally is at 3374 with 77 deaths.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.

