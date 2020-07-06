FIR Lodged Against Anonymous Caller For Making Threat Calls To Taj Mumbai Hotels: Police

In the latest development to the Karachi bomb threat, the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unknown person in connection with call made to the Taj Palace Hotel and Taj Land's End hotels in Mumbai. The caller, claiming himself to be a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, had said he was calling from Karachi and threatened to blow up the hotels in Colaba and Bandra. The threat call was received on Monday, June 29, following which security at both the places was beefed up on Tuesday by the Mumbai police.

READ | Terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; terrorists don Police uniforms

The FIR against the caller was registered on Friday under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, a Colaba police station, officials said. The Taj Hotel in the south Bombay was one of the establishments targeted by Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai.

READ | Mumbai's Taj Hotel gets bomb threat from Pakistan's Karachi; Security beefed up

An FIR has been registered against an unknown person in connection with threat calls made to Taj Hotel and Taj Land Ends: Mumbai Police #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pe49Ibd9hM — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's role in 'Bombay to Goa' was first offered to Rajiv Gandhi; read trivia

Police further informed that separate threat calls were made on late Monday night. The two hotels, run by the Tata group-promoted Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) are closed for commercial business at present due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the hotels only serve select patrons.

READ | Not feasible to convert rail coaches into ICUs: Railways to Bombay HC

Karachi terror attack

On the day when the threat calls were received in Mumbai against the hotels, Pakistan's Stock Exchange building in Karachi's Chundrigar Road came under attack as four terror suspects tried to storm into the building. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all four terrorists. According to Karachi IG, the attackers were reportedly wearing clothes usually worn by police officials while they are off-duty. Pakistan then brazenly tried to deflect blame on this to India, and was given a withering response.

(With inputs from Agencies)