Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Cong Corporator For Creating Ruckus In BSES Hospital

Three days after Republic TV broke the news about Congress Corporator Meher Haider creating a ruckus in the BSES Municipal General Hospital with four of her accomplices, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against them on Monday, May 4. Haider is the Corporator from Andheri West in Mumbai. Speaking to Republic TV on this development, Ameet Mehta- the counsel of the complainant revealed that the police had initially refused to take a physical complaint.

After being asked to submit an online complaint, a copy was forwarded to the Police Commissioner, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. Subsequently, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gave a positive response and promised action. According to Mehta, things started moving fast after Republic TV took up the issue.

Read: AIMIM Corporator Threatens Police Personnel In Hyd; BJP, Congress Demand Action

Lawyer Ameet Mehta said, "Actually, we had gone to the Police Station and that time, we were there with the Duty Officer. The duty officer told that we cannot take any complaint as of now. You may have to go and register an online complaint. So, we requested whether we could put our copies for dispatch. He said that there was no dispatch system available now. So we will have to upload. He also gave us two-three email ids. Based on that, we put a CC to the Commissioner, a copy to the CM Maharashtra, and a copy to the Home Minister."

He added, "The complaint first went to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta. He then forwarded the mail to two individuals who were supposed to look after this case. And also, we got an email from the CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackerayji who told us that we will look into the matter and have told the police to take necessary action. After the news broke out on Republic TV, things started moving very fast."

Read: Cong Ahmedabad Corporator Badruddin Sheikh Succumbs To COVID-19, Leaders Pays Tribute

The incident

As per the copy of the complaint accessed by Republic TV, it has been alleged that Haider and her accomplices illegally barged into the hospital at noon on April 24. Claiming that the hospital was "empty", Haider questioned why general patients were not being admitted and threatened to turn the hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility. The complainant Dr.Javedan Motlekar, the HoD of Intensive Care Units accused the Congress Corporator of disturbing other patients, talking arrogantly at the top of her voice, and making false accusations against the hospital trustees and doctors. The complaint adds that she again visited the hospital on April 25 at 12.10 pm and repeated the ruckus. However, on this occasion, she also issued a warning that the hospital would be attacked if the authorities did not follow her dictums.

Read: Fadnavis Ropes In BJP Corporators; Highlights Party's Help To Needy Amid Covid Lockdown

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 3.0 Begins With Tally At 42836; Recovery Rate At 27.52%