Mumbai Police Rescue Infant With Help Of CCTV; Kidnapper Nabbed For Planning To Sell Her

In a major success, the Mumbai police have rescued a two-month-old infant who was allegedly kidnapped from the road near St Xavier's School where the baby was asleep next to her mother. The city police have also nabbed the accused named Mohammad Hanif Sheikh after a 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in LT Marg area of south Mumbai approached police claiming that her 71-day-old daughter was missing.

The infant was reportedly kidnapped by the accused while she was sleeping with her mother on road near the school. Soon after the two-month-old baby girl went missing an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against an unidentified man under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused Mohammad Hanif Sheikh was arrested on Thursday after the Mumbai police formed eight teams to nab him and recover the child, ANI reported citing officials involved in the matter. Following the arrest, the infant was handed over to her family by the Azad Maidan police.

Child kidnapped for sale

According to PTI, the arrested accused allegedly intended to sell the child. As per the police, the suspect and his wife are involved in more such cases of child kidnappings.

The accused was successfully nabbed after the police examined a number of CCTV footage of the area. Following the investigation, the police found that a man in his mid-40s was seen carrying the baby in one of the CCTV footage of south Mumbai and Wadala areas. The police later traced the man and rescued the child.