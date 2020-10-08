Mumbai Police Should Recuse Itself From Any Matter Concerning Republic & Arnab: Ex-UP DGP

Dr. Vikram Singh, former DGP, UP in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Shivani Gupta slammed Mumbai Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after latter levelled false allegations against the Republic Media Network.

Dr. Vikram Singh said, "I would question the propreity of Mumbai Police and Commissioner. The malicious lodging of FIRs and then pursue it maliciously and vindictively a matter is basically of civil nature. They are known to be involved with an interest group."

#RepublicFightsBack | If Mumbai Police knows what's good for the uniform and the Police of India, they should recuse themselves on any matter pertaining to Republic: Dr Vikram Singh, Ex-DGP, Uttar Pradesh to @ShivaniGupta_5 https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/WQMUeiLYKA — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

#RepublicFightsBack | Putting the cart between the horse - a technical case before all others - and holding a press conference? Obviously, someone else has the remote: Dr Vikram Singh, Ex-DGP, Uttar Pradesh to @ShivaniGupta_5

https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/aaihsjr66a — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

On Thursday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami released a statement exposing as false the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Arnab Goswami announced that he will will file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Arnab made it clear that BARC has not mentioned Republic TV in a single complaint.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Arnab Goswami's full statement:

"Mumbai Police Comissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV’s reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today, since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court."

#RepublicFightsBack | Republic will fight back, Republic will continue its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Palghar case and any other case; Tune in to watch Arnab Goswami #LIVE as Mumbai Police targets Republic Media Network - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/xCTgNKbQ2H — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

#RepublicFightsBack | Mumbai Police Commissioner's false allegations exposed; No BARC report mentions Republic TV; Fire in your views, send in your support as Arnab and Republic fight back, and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/JbDd2tGqPl — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

'We support Republic': Payal Ghosh joins in as netizens let Mumbai CP know who they watch

Smita Parikh supports Republic TV & Arnab Goswami in fight for truth against Mumbai CP