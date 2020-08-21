Ahead Of CBI Visit, Two Mumbai Police Cops Spotted At Sushant's Bandra Residence

In an unprecedented development, the Mumbai police on Friday were spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, amid the CBI probe. This comes after as CBI took over the probe and Joint Director of the CBI Manoj Shashidhar along with investigating officer Gagandeep Gambhir will take over, with the CBI team arrive in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to sources, the Mumbai police officials were there for around five minutes, and spoke to the security guard of the building for two-three minutes. This comes at the backdrop of widespread claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

CBI takes over the Investigation

As the CBI takes over the probe, Joint Director of the CBI Manoj Shashidhar along with investigating officer Gagandeep Gambhir will take over, with the CBI team set to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday. The CBI had earlier registered an FIR after taking over from the Bihar Police. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

CBI picks up cook Neeraj

In the latest development to the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the actor’s cook Neeraj has been picked by the SIT team for investigation on Friday morning. Neeraj was picked up from Pali Hill area of Mumbai and is currently with the Special Investigation officials in the city.

Neeraj is the first person to be grilled by the Central probe agency as he was present in Sushant’s flat on the day the actor was allegedly found hanging in his bedroom. In his first-hand account of the incident, a Republic TV exclusive chat with the cook had earlier revealed how the late actor's health had deteriorated months before his death. As Neeraj’s statements hold a lot of prominence to the case, he is the first to be interrogated by the CBI SIT team, led by SP Nupur Prasad.

